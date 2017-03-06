Resolved: Bennington welcomes undocumented immigrants and refugees

Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vt., attends the annual floor meeting for the Town of Bennington where a resolution was passed in support of undocumented immigrants, and refugees. BENNINGTON - After a visit from Congressman Peter Welch, and some debate, voters at the annual town floor meeting passed by voice vote a nonbinding resolution showing support for undocumented immigrants and refugees.

