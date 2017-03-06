Resolved: Bennington welcomes undocumented immigrants and refugees
Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vt., attends the annual floor meeting for the Town of Bennington where a resolution was passed in support of undocumented immigrants, and refugees. BENNINGTON - After a visit from Congressman Peter Welch, and some debate, voters at the annual town floor meeting passed by voice vote a nonbinding resolution showing support for undocumented immigrants and refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|1
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 23
|Dr pendyke
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC