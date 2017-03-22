Report: SVSU could save under new edu...

Report: SVSU could save under new education tax formula

Read more: The Bennington Banner

The Vermont House's education spending bill, H.509, would change the way the state's homestead education tax rate is calculated, which could lead to savings for the schools of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union. This is according to a report prepared by the Joint Fiscal Office last week, which shows what towns are paying under the current formula and what they would be paying if the new bill were fully implemented.

