Release in works for woman charged with sister's overdose death

A woman who faces a charge of manslaughter for allegedly supplying the heroin that caused her sister's death is still being held without bail, but would be released with conditions pending her trial in an offer from prosecutors. Emily Welch, 28, of Bennington, is accused of providing the heroin that caused the death of her sister; Kristin Long was 35 on the day she died, Dec. 13. Deputy State's Attorney Robert Plunkett, in a weight of evidence hearing for Welch on Thursday, outlined an offer in which Welch would be screened for the Windham County Sheriff's Office electronic monitoring program.

