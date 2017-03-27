Regional commission adopts county energy plan
Bennington County Regional Commission representatives have approved a comprehensive energy plan for the county's 13 towns and 3 villages in the region. James Sullivan, the BCRC executive director, said 16 of the commission reps had voted as of Thursday to adopt the 161-page plan, enough to pass the official approval threshold.
