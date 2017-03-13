Pownal man held after alleged assault

Terry R. Burdick, 59, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division to a felony count of aggravated domestic assault in the first degree, two felony counts of aggravated domestic assault in the second degree with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor count of stalking. Trooper Cody Sholtes wrote in an affidavit that he was dispatched to a residence on Route 7 in East Dorset at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday for a welfare check after a man reported that he had been messaging a woman who said she was being held against her will.

