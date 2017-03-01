Police: Man left crash scene, tried to escape from officers
A man faces charges after he allegedly left the scene of a motor vehicle collision in a parking lot, according to police, who said he tried to escape from and was combative towards officers while in custody. Patrick Clark, of North Bennington, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Bennington on Tuesday to two misdemeanor counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer, for physical menace and bodily injury.
