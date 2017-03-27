Police investigate fatal crash in Hoosick, NY
BENNINGTON BANNER New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 7 and the west end of Vermont Route 279 on Thursday afternoon. HOLLY PELCZYNSKI - BENNINGTON BANNER New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer.
