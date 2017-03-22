Planners mull stop sites for Bennington-Rensselaer bus link
Before a new bus service linking the region to rail service in New York's Capital Region can start, local officials must choose sites where riders will be picked-up and dropped off. The state-supported bus-to-rail service, which will link the Bennington-Manchester area to the Amtrak rail station in Rensselaer, N.Y., is set to begin in the summer or fall.
