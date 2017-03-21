Pb&J Slam to benefit food shelves
What's a better way to help food pantries during a slow donation season than with ingredients for a childhood staple meal? The first ever Peanut Butter and Jam Slam food drive launches March 20 and runs until April 3, the day after National Peanut Butter and Jelly day. Hunger Free Vermont, the Vermont Department of Health and United Ways of Bennington hope to collect 1,000 peanut butter jars to benefit BROC , The Kitchen Cupboard and HIS Pantry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|10 hr
|Dr Kaputnick
|1
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mon
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in...
|Mar 19
|Billary lost
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Mar 10
|Libhater
|8
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC