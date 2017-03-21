Pb&J Slam to benefit food shelves

Pb&J Slam to benefit food shelves

Sunday Read more: The Bennington Banner

What's a better way to help food pantries during a slow donation season than with ingredients for a childhood staple meal? The first ever Peanut Butter and Jam Slam food drive launches March 20 and runs until April 3, the day after National Peanut Butter and Jelly day. Hunger Free Vermont, the Vermont Department of Health and United Ways of Bennington hope to collect 1,000 peanut butter jars to benefit BROC , The Kitchen Cupboard and HIS Pantry.

