Over one foot expected from Nor'easter
The National Weather Service is warning of a Nor'easter that could impact the Bennington area on Tuesday with over a foot of snow. The storm that The Weather Channel has dubbed "Winter Storm Stella" is expected to bring snow and heavy winds starting early Tuesday morning into Wednesday.
