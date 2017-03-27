Music in Medicine: Panel Discussion Wednesday at Oldcastle

Author/Musician Andrew Schulman will discuss his personal experience with healing through music as well as his outreach to others, as part of "The Art and Science of Medical Music" at Oldcastle Theatre on Wednesday March 29. Author/Musician Andrew Schulman will discuss his personal experience with healing through music as well as his outreach to others, as part of "The Art and Science of Medical Music" at Oldcastle Theatre on Wednesday March 29. BENNINGTON - Southern Vermont College and Oldcastle Theatre will host a night of music and discussion on Wednesday entitled, "The Art and Science of Medical Music." The discussion will include a screening of the documentary "Andrew and Wendy," by producer and director Josh Aronson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.