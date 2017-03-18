Montpeculiar: Reporters Turn Lobbyist...

Montpeculiar: Reporters Turn Lobbyists for Shield Law Debate

Saturday Mar 18

Something big happened Friday - reporters met a deadline. More specifically, a coalition of Vermont journalists successfully got a media shield bill passed out of a Senate committee in time to make the legislature's crossover deadline.

