Man pleads not guilty to murder of Arlington woman
A man charged in connection with the stabbing death of an Arlington woman in January pleaded not guilty to two felony charges during a brief arraignment in court on Thursday. Timothy J. Butler Jr., of Sunderland, was arrested by Vermont State Police on Wednesday.
