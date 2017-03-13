Man held after allegedly assaulting father
A Gage Street man is being held without bail after he allegedly slashed his father's face with a knife during an altercation last weekend. Ryan Brillon, 19, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Monday to a felony count of aggravated domestic assault in the first degree with a weapon.
