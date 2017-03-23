Location found for replacing contamin...

Location found for replacing contaminated Pownal well

The Bennington Banner reports the site, one of three visited during a preliminary inspection last week, is north of the former Green Mountain Race Trace well and south of the current district well head. The well would replace the Pownal Fire District 2 well.

Bennington, VT

