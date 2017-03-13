Krall joins North Bennington Prudenti...

Krall joins North Bennington Prudential Committee

The North Bennington Prudential Committee met last week for the first time after election and welcomed a new board member. Kim Krall, a parent of two students at the Village School of North Bennington, was elected to the board after running unopposed for the seat previously occupied by John Bullock.

Bennington, VT

