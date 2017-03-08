Irish waves of green

Irish waves of green

A member of the Bennington Battle Rugby Football Club grabs the ball out of the air after his teammates throw it in the Four Corners during the St. Patrick's Day parade. Dr. Michael Mugits, principal of Molly Stark Elementary School, served as the grand marshal for the 2017 St. Patrick's Day parade in Bennington on Sunday.

