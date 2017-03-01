image description

Anesthesiology Associates of Bennington has announced the appointment of Dr. Patrick Wolfgang, Wolfgang received his medical degree from Saint George's University School of Medicine in Grenada in 2012 and completed an anesthesiology residency with Virginia Commonwealth University Health System in 2016. Since August, he has worked as a staff anesthesiologist at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky.

