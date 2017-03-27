Hiland Hall Garden to renovate greenhouse
Students from what was then called the Bennington School enjoyed an "Alice in Wonderland" tea party at the garden in 2014, complete with jelly from the Grapery. NORTH BENNINGTON - The Hiland Hall Community Garden's historic greenhouse, once part of the Park-McCullough Estate, is getting a makeover.
