From Brooklyn to Bennington
A story about love, loss and family, with a local connection, is being shown at Oldcastle Theatre for one night only. A 2003 Sundance Film Festival selection, "The Boys of 2nd Street Park," shows the childhood of five boys in the 1960s living in Brooklyn, N.Y. With a tight thread of the sport of basketball stringing them together, Bernie Bandman, Frankie Bass, Larry Brown, Bobby Feld, Brian Newmark, Madelyne Ryterband and Steve Satin survive a working class society with teen camaraderie in light of war, drug use and rebellion of the 60s and 70s.
