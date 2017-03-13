From Brooklyn to Bennington

From Brooklyn to Bennington

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

A story about love, loss and family, with a local connection, is being shown at Oldcastle Theatre for one night only. A 2003 Sundance Film Festival selection, "The Boys of 2nd Street Park," shows the childhood of five boys in the 1960s living in Brooklyn, N.Y. With a tight thread of the sport of basketball stringing them together, Bernie Bandman, Frankie Bass, Larry Brown, Bobby Feld, Brian Newmark, Madelyne Ryterband and Steve Satin survive a working class society with teen camaraderie in light of war, drug use and rebellion of the 60s and 70s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
News Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods Mar 10 Libhater 8
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 17
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 1 Markey fife 19
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Feb 26 Elmer Fudd 82
Act 39 Study Feb 26 markey fife 16
News Man charged with child porn again Feb 24 Dr Pendyke 1
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC