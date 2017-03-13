First Wings and Winter Homebrew Fest opens Saturday
Local restaurants and brewers will be celebrated this weekend at Bennington's first Wings and Winter Homebrew Festival. The inaugural event is talking place this Saturday, March 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on Main Street.
