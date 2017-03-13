Election gives momentum to SVSU Act 46 discussions
Significant turnover on the Bennington School District Board has spiked momentum toward serious consideration of an Act 46 merger of Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union districts. In March 7 voting, three BSD board members opposed to or skeptical of a merger using the model of the regional Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Mar 10
|Libhater
|8
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
