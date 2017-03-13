Edie Dunn named new Benn El principal
The Bennington School District Board has named Edie Dunn as the next principal of Bennington Elementary School. The first search to replace retiring Bennington Elementary Principal James Law did not yield any candidates, but the second search came to an end on Thursday, when Southwest Vermont Superintendent Jim Culkeen introduced Dunn to the board.
