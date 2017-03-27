Discovery conference delayed in murder case
A discovery conference concerning burglary and first degree murder charges against a Sunderland man was delayed Thursday, in part because of the massive volume of investigative material being assembled by the state to turn over to defense counsel. Timothy Butler, 31, faces charges in the stabbing death of an elderly Arlington woman in her home in early January.
