Community Bankers Meet with President Trump to Discuss Regulatory Challenges

Friday Mar 10

A diverse group of community bankers from across the country met with President Trump today to discuss how the current regulatory environment affects their ability to serve customers and drive economic growth. Among the attendees were ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, ICBA President and CEO Camden R. Fine, and nine bankers, including ABA officers and several members of key ABA committees.

