Career Week expanded throughout April
The annual event formerly known as Career Week is expanding this year to cover the entire month of April and incorporate students and businesses from the Northshires. The newly christened Career Month, which is organized by the Workforce and Education working group of the Bennington County Industrial Corporation, has grown immeasurably since it began five years ago.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Mar 22
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 20
|Hundreds of mill ...
|20
|Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in...
|Mar 19
|Billary lost
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Mar 10
|Libhater
|8
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
