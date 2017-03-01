'Big Shoes to Fill' : Four run for Shaftsbury clerk
Judy Stratton has been Shaftsbury's town clerk for 35 years and will retire from this position this March, leaving four hopeful contenders to fill what will be a major void in the Town Office. On the ballot next week to fill out the last year of Stratton's term will be Holly Snow Bahan, Marlene Barriere, Kelly Maitland, and Michelle Stacy.
