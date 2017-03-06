Bennington woman dies after Pittsfiel...

Bennington woman dies after Pittsfield crash

A Bennington woman is dead due to a motor vehicle collision on Friday evening. State police report 23-year-old Kalene McGurn of Bennington was traveling north on Route 100 during icy conditions when her 1998 Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the center line.

