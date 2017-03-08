Bennington to contract with Berkshire YMCA

The town will contract with the Berkshire Family YMCA to provide summer programming for Bennington youth and is considering "a broader partnership and the development of a more encompassing community center concept." Select Board Chairman Thomas Jacobs, board member Jeannie Jenkins and Town Manager Stuart Hurd said recently that the proposed agreement will be presented to the public and the full board on March 13. The initiative grew from discussions among a working group interested in expanding recreational options in Bennington and YMCA officials.

