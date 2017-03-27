Bennington College developing program...

Bennington College developing program on displacement and forced migration

A consortium of institutions including Bennington College has received a $135,000 grant to explore creating a curriculum addressing the ever-growing problem of displacement and forced migration. The money will be divided between the member colleges of the consortium, which besides Bennington is made up of Vassar College of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Bard College of Annadale-on-Hudson, N.Y., and Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y. Susan Sgorbati, the director of the Bennington College's Center for the Advancement of Public Action, is spearheading the project for Bennington.

