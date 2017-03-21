Bank of Bennington will celebrate 100th anniversary
The Bank of Bennington is gearing up to celebrate it's 100th year. The Bennington-based financial institution will celebrate its centennial this year with special events at each branch, the burying of a time capsule and a commemorative book.
