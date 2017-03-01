Ballot questions taking center stage for towns

A handful of Bennington County towns have closely watched contests for local office, but the primary focus this town meeting season has been on some big-ticket ballot articles that will go before voters on March 7. Leading the way in terms of attention-getting has been the proposed merger of seven school districts, involving nine towns, in the Manchester-Dorset area. The process that led up to this proposal involved multiple well-attended meetings of a 17-member study group with representatives from the nine towns over the course of a year.

