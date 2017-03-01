Ballot questions taking center stage for towns
A handful of Bennington County towns have closely watched contests for local office, but the primary focus this town meeting season has been on some big-ticket ballot articles that will go before voters on March 7. Leading the way in terms of attention-getting has been the proposed merger of seven school districts, involving nine towns, in the Manchester-Dorset area. The process that led up to this proposal involved multiple well-attended meetings of a 17-member study group with representatives from the nine towns over the course of a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Markey fife
|19
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|1
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 23
|Dr pendyke
|10
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC