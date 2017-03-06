Act 250: Improvements on the way

Vermont Natural Resources Board Chairwoman Diane Snelling wants to bring a plan to the Legislature that would improve the Act 250 permitting process. "A year from now, I hope that a lot of the questions you have and circumstances that you've encountered will be different," Snelling said during the Monday morning Bi-Town Economic Development Committee meeting, which was packed with business and town officials from the Deerfield Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.