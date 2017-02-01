Well Owners Surrounding Saint-Gobain Test 'Above Average' For PFOA
The contamination was discovered last March, in ground water near a plastics plant in Merrimack, called Saint-Gobain. Blood tests began in June, and now the first 147 results are in.
