Vermont resident Langeveld honored fo...

Vermont resident Langeveld honored for newspaper career

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Former Berkshire Eagle Publisher Martin Langeveld, a resident of Vernon, who returned to the paper last year to assist in its transition to local ownership, has been inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame by the New England Newspaper and Press Association. He and this year's five other inductees were honored Friday at the association's annual convention in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) 7 hr Elmer Fudd 82
News Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods 7 hr Elmer Fudd 1
Act 39 Study 13 hr markey fife 16
News Man charged with child porn again Feb 24 Dr Pendyke 1
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Feb 23 Dr pendyke 10
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 21 Community Disorga... 16
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb 10 Dr Pendyke 1
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,105 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC