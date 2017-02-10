Two locals win prizes in poster contest
The poster designed by Perin Patel, grade 11, of Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, which won the award for the grades 9 through 12 division. The poster designed by Graciana Maier, grade 7, of Sunderland, which was selected as the winner of the contest for grades 5 through 8. BENNINGTON - Two local students have been selected as winners in the 2017 Green Up Day Poster contest.
