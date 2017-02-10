Two locals win prizes in poster contest

Two locals win prizes in poster contest

The poster designed by Perin Patel, grade 11, of Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, which won the award for the grades 9 through 12 division. The poster designed by Graciana Maier, grade 7, of Sunderland, which was selected as the winner of the contest for grades 5 through 8. BENNINGTON - Two local students have been selected as winners in the 2017 Green Up Day Poster contest.

