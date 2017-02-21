Town to form charter commission
The Select Board will create a charter review commission in the spring that is expected to consider a local option sales tax, changes to the map of the designated downtown area and other possible amendments. Town Manager Stuart Hurd said a nine-member commission, to be appointed by the board in April or May, will consider a charter amendment to allow a 1 percent local tax on sales, not including lodging rooms or meals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|6 hr
|Dr pendyke
|10
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|16
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 7
|markey fife
|2
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Act 39 Study
|Jan '17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan '17
|Markey fife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC