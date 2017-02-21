Town to form charter commission

The Select Board will create a charter review commission in the spring that is expected to consider a local option sales tax, changes to the map of the designated downtown area and other possible amendments. Town Manager Stuart Hurd said a nine-member commission, to be appointed by the board in April or May, will consider a charter amendment to allow a 1 percent local tax on sales, not including lodging rooms or meals.

