Testimonies support the Affordable Care Act
Brenda Seigull, Brattleboro, believes healthcare is a right and not a privilege due to the fact anything could change overnight. BENNINGTON - With help from testimonies of the community, local and state representatives reflected on the current state of healthcare in Vermont and nationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|12 hr
|Elmer Fudd
|1
|Act 39 Study
|17 hr
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 23
|Dr pendyke
|10
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|16
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC