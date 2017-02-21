Testimonies support the Affordable Ca...

Testimonies support the Affordable Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Brenda Seigull, Brattleboro, believes healthcare is a right and not a privilege due to the fact anything could change overnight. BENNINGTON - With help from testimonies of the community, local and state representatives reflected on the current state of healthcare in Vermont and nationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) 12 hr Elmer Fudd 82
News Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods 12 hr Elmer Fudd 1
Act 39 Study 17 hr markey fife 16
News Man charged with child porn again Feb 24 Dr Pendyke 1
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Feb 23 Dr pendyke 10
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 21 Community Disorga... 16
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb 10 Dr Pendyke 1
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC