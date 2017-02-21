SVSU bus to Woodford will get tire chains
A school bus taking Woodford students home from school last week ran into a conflict with the newly-enforced "chain-up" requirement on Route 9 during winter weather. The bus to Woodford will be equipped with tire chains after the coming week's February vacation and it should no longer be an issue, Jim Culkeen, superintendent for the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, said at the Mount Anthony Union School Board on Wednesday.
