Sup't contract to be decided at next SVSU meeting
No official decision has yet been made in regards to the expiring contract of Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent Jim Culkeen. On Thursday evening, the SVSU's superintendent evaluation committee, which included SVSU chair Nelson Brownell of Pownal, George Sleeman of Bennington, Fran Kinney of Shaftsbury, and Dick Frantz of Woodford, moved that a special meeting of the full SVSU board should be held immediately prior to its next regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the issue.
