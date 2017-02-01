Should companies involved in PFOA con...

Should companies involved in PFOA contamination pay for water line extension?

Should companies that contaminated the water supply with the chemical PFOA pay the costs of extending public water to impacted homes? A bill before the Vermont Senate Natural Resources Committee is aimed directly at companies like Saint-Gobain, which operated the former ChemFab plant in North Bennington. More than 100 private wells in the area have tested positive for PFOA, a chemical linked to cancer.

