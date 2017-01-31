Senate committee hears testimony in B...

Senate committee hears testimony in Bennington on PFOA bills

Area residents whose lives were disrupted with discovery of PFOA contamination around a former Bennington factory site provided visiting Senate committee members with a sobering portrait of the financial and emotional turmoil the pollution has wrought. At the suggestion of Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, members of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee traveled here Tuesday for an information-gathering session held at Bennington College.

