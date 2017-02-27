Select Board to vote on Mugits resolution
The Bennington Select Board at their meeting on Monday will vote on a resolution applauding the work of Molly Stark Elementary School principal Michael Mugits and expressing hope that he will remain with the school. "Whereas, we, the Bennington Select Board of Bennington, Vermont do on this 27th day of February, state and express our strong support of Dr. Michael Mugits as principal of Molly Stark Elementary School," the resolution reads, "The entire school community at Molly Stark and beyond has been positively impacted by Dr. Mugits' professional knowledge, life experiences, and skills.
