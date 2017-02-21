Scott's housing plans are, mostly, on point
Governor Phil Scott announced Friday several strategies aimed at improving the amount of affordable housing in Vermont. With the exception of the provision that would remove Act 250 oversight from rental properties, we agree with him.
