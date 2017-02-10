Saint-Gobain lawsuit served on Bennington residents

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich, center, is joined by attorney James Bilsborrow, left, and Environmental Dept. head Robin Greenwald, both of Weitz & Luxenberg, during a community meeting addressing the PFOA groundwater contamination in the village and wells in the Town of Hoosick on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, at Bennington College in Bennington, Vt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.