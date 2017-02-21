Rescue Squad, Bennington College partner for EMT class
For the first time, Bennington College students and other members of the community took advantage of Bennington Rescue Squad's seven-week, intensive EMT class this winter. The program, which included over 250 hours of in-class time as well as clinical work, took place during Bennington College's "field work term," came about after a Bennington College graduate and former BRS employee, Glennis Henderson, approached the rescue squad about offering EMS education during the field term.
