Police: Woman assaulted man, officers

A woman faces charges after she allegedly punched a man and tried to kick officers while being taken into police custody. Brenda Walsh, 48, of Bennington, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Bennington on Monday, to a felony charge of unlawful restraint in the second degree, a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault, and three misdemeanor counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with bodily injury.

