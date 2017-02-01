Our downtown image needs tweaking

During recent discussion of a proposed Tax Increment Financing district in Bennington, the type of public investment suggested as a development stimulus included parking expansion in the downtown and street or traffic flow improvements. Those are both worthy proposals and would fit well with the goal of a TIF district, which involves public improvements with the aim of spurring private investment in a given area, which would then create new tax revenue that can be earmarked to pay off the community's debt.

