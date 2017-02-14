Only minor injuries in Route 9 crash
Todd Compagna, 53, of Avril Park, N.Y. suffered minor injuries Tuesday after his Toyota pickup truck struck a utility pole on Route 9 in Bennington, according to Bennington Police. Compagna told police his brakes failed and rather than risk hitting nearby road workers he drove off the road and hit the pole.
