Oldcastle celebrates Carleton Carpent...

Oldcastle celebrates Carleton Carpenter's new memoir

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Bennington Banner

Carleton Carpenter returns to his home town as part of his nationwide tour promoting his new memoir, "The Absolute Joy of Work." Carpenter marks the occasion on March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Oldcastle Theatre to celebrate his more than 70 years in show business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Sun Elmer Fudd 82
News Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods Sun Elmer Fudd 1
Act 39 Study Sun markey fife 16
News Man charged with child porn again Feb 24 Dr Pendyke 1
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Feb 23 Dr pendyke 10
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 21 Community Disorga... 16
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb 10 Dr Pendyke 1
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC