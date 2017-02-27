Oldcastle celebrates Carleton Carpenter's new memoir
Carleton Carpenter returns to his home town as part of his nationwide tour promoting his new memoir, "The Absolute Joy of Work." Carpenter marks the occasion on March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Oldcastle Theatre to celebrate his more than 70 years in show business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Sun
|Elmer Fudd
|1
|Act 39 Study
|Sun
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 23
|Dr pendyke
|10
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|16
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC